Victoria breaks daily record with 473 cases

Victoria has recorded 473 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19, the highest single-day tally of the outbreak so far.

Of the new cases, 202 have so far been linked to known outbreaks.

There were 49,037 test results received yesterday, and 30,032 doses of vaccine were administered at state-run sites.

Four Melbourne childcare centres were listed as tier 1 exposure sites overnight, bringing the number of venues to nearly 1100.

The latest figures show at least 66.2 percent of the eligible 16+ population has had one dose of a vaccine, and 40.8 percent are fully vaccinated.