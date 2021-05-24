Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases on Beqa Island increase to 48|Over 15,000 Fijians not vaccinated|1.8 percent needed for opening of Viti Levu borders|West records 90 new COVID infections|More public health infringement notices issued|Pfizer vaccine expected this month|COVID-19 cases drop in NZ|Village meetings given green light to resume|Claims that I betrayed voters is cheap politics: Bulitavu|COVID-19 death toll at 535|Borders within Viti Levu to open soon|Beqa Island new area of interest|Rapid test kit imports restricted|Labasa curfew moves back to 11pm|117 PHINS issued for failure to wear a face mask|143 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Hakwa Gang scales up assistance|EqualMed continues to assist the Health Ministry|Vaccination verification tool in development|COVID-19 change lives in Waivou, Rewa|Around 60 percent decline in tourism earnings|Baby, now youngest COVID fatality|Namara Tiri lockdown lifted|Ministry confirms plans to vaccinate children|Five more COVID related deaths recorded|
Full Coverage

Australia

Victoria breaks daily record with 473 cases

RNZ
September 13, 2021 11:14 am
[Source: AFP]

Victoria has recorded 473 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19, the highest single-day tally of the outbreak so far.

Of the new cases, 202 have so far been linked to known outbreaks.

There were 49,037 test results received yesterday, and 30,032 doses of vaccine were administered at state-run sites.

Article continues after advertisement

Four Melbourne childcare centres were listed as tier 1 exposure sites overnight, bringing the number of venues to nearly 1100.

The latest figures show at least 66.2 percent of the eligible 16+ population has had one dose of a vaccine, and 40.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.