Australia

Toyota class-action bill could reach $2b over impacted Hilux, Fortuner and Prado vehicles

7News
April 8, 2022 10:00 am
The class action alleged Hilux, Fortuner and Prado vehicles had defective diesel filter systems. [Source: AP News]

Toyota could be forced to pay out thousands of Australian customers who were sold cars with faulty engine filters to the tune of $2 billion after the auto giant lost a class action lawsuit.

In a Federal Court judgment handed down on Thursday, Justice Michael Lee found that 264,170 drivers who bought some of the brand’s top-selling cars were eligible for a payout.

The class action alleged Hilux, Fortuner and Prado vehicles sold between October 2015 and April 2020 had defective diesel particulate filter systems, leaving owners out of pocket.

The defect caused the vehicles to spill foul-smelling white smoke and decreased fuel efficiency.

