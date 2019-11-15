Home

Three dead, including children, in 'horrific' Australia car fire

@BBCWorld
February 19, 2020 1:27 pm

Three people, including children, have died after a car was allegedly set alight in the Australian city of Brisbane, authorities say.

Queensland’s Police Minister Mark Ryan told parliament the “horrific incident” occurred in the city’s east.

“Three people have died, including children, in a horrific incident at Camp Hill this morning,” he said.

Queensland Police told the BBC “multiple” children had been found at the crime scene.

They said officers were alerted around 08:00 on Wednesday (21:00 Tuesday GMT).

“I am informed that police are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding this tragic set of events,” Mr Ryan told parliament.

“My thoughts are with all of those affected by this terrible tragedy.”

Federal MP Terri Butler said she was “horrified and devastated” by the incident.

