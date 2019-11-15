Home

Ten people injured, including six children, as boat crashes into tree

TVNZ
January 2, 2020 4:12 pm

Ten people, including six children, were injured when a boat speared into a tree on the riverbank of the Fitzroy River at Rockhampton, Queensland, at speed.

Paramedics were called to the banks of the river at the northern suburb of Wandal on yesterday afternoon before 5pm.

Nine people were in the boat when it was propelled towards the riverbank, with another bystander injured in the crash.

A critical care paramedic and a doctor had to be winched from a rescue helicopter to the boat.

A woman in her 60s was airlifted to hospital with suspected chest, facial and spinal injuries. Two of the children were reporting neck and back injuries, according to the QES.

The other two adults and six children were taken to Rockhampton Hospital with various injuries.

