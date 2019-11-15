Ten arrested in protest against Victoria’s Covid-19 lockdown laws

Ten people in Melbourne were arrested yesterday at a protest outside the Victoria state parliament against the lockdown, vaccinations and the 5G network.

Among those arrested were two of the protest’s organisers.

The majority will be fined AU$1600 for breaking lockdown rules while three are expected to be charged with assaulting a police officer.

Article continues after advertisement

Police said they are attempting to identify others who attended so they can be fined too.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s state of emergency has come to an end, with the state government expected to outline a plan to slowly lift coronavirus restrictions this week.