Sydney residents urged to stay home as flooding intensifies

The State Emergency Service (SES) said there was major flooding up and down the coast and the main route from Sydney to Wollongong was closed in both directions.

The SES has had 6800 calls for help since the trough set in on Friday, with numerous flood rescues early today.

Australia’s weather bureau had warned dangerous conditions would continue with “life-threatening” flash flooding and damaging winds persisting overnight.

Sydney was set to get rainfall at levels not seen in two decades.

Evacuation orders were issued for parts of the Canterbury-Bankstown region of Sydney.