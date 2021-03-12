Sydney on alert

Sydney is on alert from this morning after a number of new exposure sites including two public transport routes were added to the list of places visited by an infectious case of COVID-19.

After almost two months of remaining virus-free, Sydney is on the brink of a possible outbreak following a serious breach at one of the city’s quarantine hotels.

A security guard has tested positive for the virus, despite having already had his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine before moving around the community.

Article continues after advertisement

NSW Chief Health officer, Dr Kerry Chant says he was possibly infected by a returned traveller at the Sofitel last week, but authorities were keeping “an open mind”.

“We are asking those individuals to immediately self-isolate and get a test. Vaccines are really wonderful things but they actually take a while for your immune system to kick-in.”

Dr Chant says the man received the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine on March 2 but it could take up to 14 days to impact his immune system.