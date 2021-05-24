Home

Australia

Sydney man arrested over plan to carry out terror act

TVNZ
December 24, 2021 5:31 pm
[Source: TVNZ]

A Sydney man who police allege was preparing to commit a terrorist act will front court on Christmas Day.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man this morning.

NSW Police Detective Superintendent, Michael Sheehy, says he will be charged with offences relating to membership of a terrorist group and collecting and making documents likely to facilitate a terrorist attack.

The man was charged with using a social media platform to distribute material which may offend, harass or menace in December 2020.

He was in custody for six months before he was released in July this year.

Sheehy says due to his recent escalation in his activities it was necessary for us to act today and arrest him for those offences.

NSW Police have issued a search warrant at the man’s home.

