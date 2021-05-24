Home

Australia

Sydney faces new restrictions as cluster grows

| @BBCWorld
June 23, 2021 5:26 pm
[Source: BBC]

Sweeping new restrictions will be imposed across Sydney as Australia’s largest city grapples with a fast-growing COVID outbreak.

Authorities reported 16 new infections on Wednesday, which brings the cluster there to 37 cases.

Sydney’s 5.3 million residents will have to wear masks indoors, and many will be banned from travelling out of the city.

Officials are concerned about the “extremely contagious” Delta variant.

The cluster marks the largest rise in the number of infections in Sydney since December. For most of the year, locals have enjoyed almost no restrictions on daily life.

