Ruby Princess cruise ship reportedly now has almost 50 cases

9News
March 23, 2020 3:14 pm
[Source: adelaidenow]

Almost 50 people on the Ruby Princess cruise ship have now been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The ship, which docked in Sydney Harbour last week, saw thousands of passengers disembark before the test results of 13 passengers and crew came back.

Three passengers and one crew member were found positive last week.

NSW Health has now confirmed there are now 27 cases in NSW and 21 interstate from the Ruby Princess ship.

