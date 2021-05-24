Home

Australia

Qantas stand downs 2,500 staff over Sydney lockdown

| @BBCWorld
August 3, 2021 4:51 pm
Qantas says its domestic business has been badly hit in recent weeks. [Source: BBC]

Qantas says it will stand down 2,500 staff as a lockdown in Sydney impacts air travel across Australia.

The furlough – affecting pilots, crew and airport workers – will last for at least two months, the airline said.

Qantas said it would pay staff until mid-August, after which they could apply for government support payments.

Since June, fresh Covid outbreaks have forced most Australian states to reimpose restrictions.

The highly contagious Delta variant has forced lockdowns in several cities and some state border closures.

