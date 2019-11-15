Prime minister offers condolences for Australian citizen killed in "horrific blast"

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed “deep regret” at the death of an Australian citizen who died in the “horrific blast” in Beirut.

Morrison said that he received briefings about the blast but received no information on the cause.

All of the staff from the Australian Embassy in Beirut are accounted for and have sustained minor injuries like cuts and scratches

Morrison said that the image of the blast is “absolutely devastating” and acknowledged that there could be 20,000 Australians present at any one time in Beirut.

He went on to say there are hundreds of thousands of Australians who have Lebanese descent.