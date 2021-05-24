Possible COVID-19 outbreak in South Australia as NSW records 98 cases

A school in Adelaide’s north is closed and concerns have been raised about a possible Covid-19 case at a suburban hospital as South Australians remain on high alert for possible infections.

The Elizabeth Vale School says it has been informed that a member of its community may have come in contact with someone diagnosed with the virus.

It says it will remain closed to allow SA Health to establish if there is any risk to the community.

At the same time there have been reports today that a patient at Modbury Hospital has returned a positive test, though it may be the result of virus shedding from an old infection.