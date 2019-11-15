Peter Dutton: Australia minister tests positive for virus

A senior member of the Australian government, home affairs minister Peter Dutton, has tested positive for coronavirus, he said on Friday.

Mr Dutton, who sits on the national security committee, said he woke up with a “temperature and sore throat”.

He said he immediately contacted his local health department in Queensland and is now in hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

There are currently 156 confirmed cases in Australia, including US actor Tom Hanks, who is in Queensland.

Hanks is there with his wife Rita Wilson – who also has the virus – to make a film about Elvis Presley.

“This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat. I feel fine and will provide an update in due course,” said Mr Dutton on Twitter.

“It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice.”

Mr Dutton had on Thursday been asked why people entering Australia weren’t being tested. He said it was not possible to test everyone coming into the country.