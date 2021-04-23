Home

Australia

Perth looks to extend its COVID-19 lockdown

TVNZ
April 26, 2021 1:43 pm
Perth, in Western Australia.[Source: TVNZ]

Perth will be subject to extended COVID-19 restrictions past an initial lockdown period of three days, says Premier Mark McGowan.

The West Australian capital and neighbouring Peel region were due to emerge from three days of lockdown today, but McGowan has tempered expectations and is due to provide an update through the day.

The premier was expecting there to have been more than Saturday’s 12,000 COVID tests completed yesterday, which would help health officials determine the path forward.

Yesterday, the state recorded two new coronavirus cases among returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine. There were no further community-transmission diagnoses.

The lockdown was sparked by two ‘local’ transmission cases which have been traced back to a Perth Mercure Hotel used for quarantine.

Late yesterday, authorities continued to search for and test hundreds of close and casual contacts of the confirmed cases.

