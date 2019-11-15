One dead after serious crash on Sydney Harbour Bridge

A person has died after a two-car crash near the entrance to the Sydney Harbour Bridge at Millers Point on Thursday morning.

All lanes of the bridge have now been closed to allow a helicopter to access the incident, which occurred about 7am on Thursday.

Ambulance and police crews attended the scene, with four people receiving treatment. One person has died, while two remain in a critical condition and one was treated for minor injuries.

Drivers have been advised to take the Harbour Tunnel as an alternate route and avoid non-essential travel.

Traffic queues stretch out to Edgecliff in the east, past Cammeray and Lane Cove Tunnel in the north, and to Haberfield and across the Gladesville Bridge in the inner west.

Buses from the city’s north which would usually cross the Harbour Bridge are ending their journeys at North Sydney, Milsons Point and McMahons Point. Buses travelling through the city are terminating at Wynyard.

Sydney Trains has asked passengers to maintain social distancing “as much as possible” as it expects an increase in patronage from the cancelled bus services.

“Due to the serious nature of the crash, there is no forecast as to when all lanes will reopen,” the Transport Management Centre said in a statement.

Secretary of the Police Association of NSW Pat Gooley called into 2GB on Thursday morning to ask drivers stuck in the traffic to stop making U-turns to leave the queue.

Mr Gooley, who was in the traffic himself, said the manoeuvres were making it difficult for emergency services to access the crash.

Emergency services on the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Thursday morning following a serious crash