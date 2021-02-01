Home

Olympian tried to smuggle $150m of cocaine

April 2, 2021 8:42 am

An Australian Olympic kayaker and his brother have been found guilty of attempting to smuggle A$200m ($152m; £109m) of cocaine into the country.

Nathan Baggaley and Dru Baggaley will be sentenced later this month. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Dru and another man were arrested in 2018 after a dramatic police chase at sea that also involved the navy and air force.

Nathan purchased the boat used in the incident.

Dru and the other man, Anthony Draper, made an 11-hour journey in June 2018 to meet up with a foreign ship that was carrying the drugs.

However, they were spotted by surveillance planes and followed by a navy ship. Footage captured Dru throwing packages of cocaine overboard while Draper attempted to get away from the ship.

They were later caught by a Queensland police vessel off the coast and arrested by armed officers.

