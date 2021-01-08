NSW records five new COVID cases as mystery infection emerges

New South Wales has recorded five new locally acquired COVID-19 cases, including a man in his 40s who sought medical treatment at a western Sydney hospital emergency department and was duly diagnosed with the virus.

Three new infections were recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, all three of which connected to the 26-person Berala cluster.

Eight cases were also recorded by returned travellers in mandatory hotel quarantine.

Two further local cases were confirmed after the 8pm cut-off by Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant on Monday, including a man who presented at Mount Druitt Hospital on Saturday with respiratory symptoms.