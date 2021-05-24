NSW records 961 new local COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

New South Wales has recorded 961 new local COVID-19 cases in the last day and another nine deaths.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian fronted the media today, saying that she is pleased by the speed of the state’s vaccine uptake, with more than 85 per cent of residents now having received a single dose.

Almost 60 per cent of residents are fully vaccination, with that milestone expected to be hit later today.

Article continues after advertisement

“Very pleasingly, NSW has passed the 85 per cent figure, that is an outstanding result and as we literally gallop towards that 70 per cent double dose,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“It’s very pleasing to see that number go up and I would love to see us said that 90 per cent figure in the near future.

“In terms of second doses, we’re just shy of 60 per cent, 59.25 per cent today.”

Ms Berejiklian said that case numbers in south-western and Western Sydney continue to trend down, but at the Illawarra and Central Coast, case numbers are higher than health authorities would like.

“So, can we asked those communities to remain vigilant,” she said.