NSW records 1164 cases, Victoria records 76

New South Wales has recorded 1164 new local cases of Covid-19, down from yesterday’s 1290 cases.

Three Covid-related deaths were also reported by NSW Health: a woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions, a male in his 80s and a male in his 90s. There are currently 871 hospitalised due to Covid-19 in NSW, including 143 in ICU.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian once again urged residents in her state to come forward and get vaccinated, telling reporters she “can safely say that we’re looking forward to a better spring than we had winter”.

Of the eligible population in NSW, 36.1 per cent are fully vaccinated while 66.8 per cent have received their first dose.

Lockdown-weary residents in NSW have been told for weeks now the embattled state will begin to loosen its restrictions once the target of vaccinating 70 to 80 per cent of the eligible population is met.

That’s been the key message from not only the NSW Premier, but also from the Doherty Insitute, which has produced modelling to back up that goal.

But in a sobering interview on Network 10 last night, clinical epidemiologist Nancy Baxter said that would not be possible while NSW case numbers continue to surge.