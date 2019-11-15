No overseas travel for Australian citizens

Australia has implemented a blanket no-travel ban on all overseas travel for its citizens.

With the escalating Coronavirus pandemic, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also announced that the ban on all non-essential indoor gatherings will be reduced from 500 to 100 people.

The new rules, will place massive restrictions on the way pubs, cinemas and restaurants will operate and could force many small businesses to close altogether.

Weddings and funerals across the country will also be significantly impacted.

Morrison said there would be no short-term, quick fix to deal with the COVID-19 crisis in Australia.