Australia

New South Wales records another 882 COVID-19 cases and two deaths

RNZ
August 27, 2021 1:40 pm
A health worker collects swab samples from a resident at a Covid-19 testing clinic in Sydney. [Source: RNZ]

New South Wales recorded 882 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm Thursday.

Two men, aged in their 60s and 90s, died from the novel coronavirus in the same period.

They had both had one dose of the vaccine, and had underlying health conditions.

It also announced vaccinations for school staff would be mandatory by November 8, with priority for jabs given to them from September 6.

