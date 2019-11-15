Home

Australia

New South Wales reaches more than 500 cases of COVID-19 with 97 new infections

ABC
March 22, 2020 3:49 pm
New South Wales has now recorded in excess of 500 cases of COVID-19 [Source: ABC]

New South Wales has now recorded in excess of 500 cases of COVID-19, with 97 new cases confirmed in the 24 hours to 8:00pm on Saturday.

Figures published by the health department showed that as of 8:00pm on Saturday there were 533 positive cases.

NSW Health said several new diagnoses of COVID-19 had occurred among backpackers in the Bondi area.



It is warning that some new cases in Bondi are linked to two parties last weekend.

People who attended the Boogie Wonderland party at the Bucket List bar in Bondi and another event at Club 77 in Darlinghurst on March 15 are urged to be alert for symptoms.

If symptoms develop they should seek testing and tell the medical service that they attended one of the parties.

[Source: ABC]

