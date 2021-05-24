Home

Australia

New 'Omicron-like' version of Omicron variant detected in Queensland

9News
December 8, 2021 4:23 pm
Reports says the new lineage of the Omicron variant is harder to detect with COVID-19 testing. [Source: 9News]

Australia has recorded a new version of the Omicron variant that has a different genetic structure.

Queensland today reported two Omicron cases among previously detected COVID-19 transmissions.

One of them – in a traveller who recently arrived from South Africa – has been described as “Omicron-like” after research by international experts.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said the case revealed a second “lineage” of the variant.

“That is the new lineage and name that will be given to this variant that has been identified and confirmed by the international committee,” she said.

Acting Chief Health Officer Peter Aitken said the lineage has about half the genetic changes of the first Omicron variant.

“We now have Omicron and Omicron-like, it’s a reminder to us all that as we open our borders this doesn’t mean that the COVID journey has finished, in many ways the COVID journey is just starting.”

Unlike the conventional Omicron variant, it doesn’t have the “S-gene drop out” feature, he said.

