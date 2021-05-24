New NSW COVID-19 cases shatter record

NSW has reported a record 239 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and at least 88 of those people were circulating in the community for all or part of their infectious period.

Two people – a southwest Sydney woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s – have died, taking the toll for the current outbreak to 13.

Greater Sydney and surrounding regions are in lockdown until at least August 28 as health authorities battle an outbreak of the virulent Delta strain.

Of the record 239 cases – which surpasses the 212 cases recorded on March 27, 2020 – at least 22 were in the community for part of their illnesses and 66 were infectious in the community.

The isolation status of 70 cases remains under investigation.

The source for 126 is still under investigation.