New Leader vows unity after Australia election win

Australia has elected its first Labor government in almost a decade and Anthony Albanese as prime minister, ousting Scott Morrison’s coalition.

Mr Albanese told jubilant supporters that Australians had “voted for change”. However it is still unclear whether he can secure a majority.

The centre-left leader vowed to bring people together, invest in social services and “end the climate wars”.

Mr Morrison thanked the “miracle of the Australian people” after conceding.



In perhaps the greatest twist, the election saw large support for Greens and independent candidates – many running on climate platforms.

They could wield greater influence if Labor fails to secure 76 lower house seats to govern in its own right. Late on Saturday it had 72 seats to the Liberal-National Coalition’s 55, the ABC projected.