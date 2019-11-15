Home

Naked fugitive rescued from mangroves by Australian fishermen

| @BBCWorld
January 6, 2021 1:25 pm
Kev Joiner and Cam Faust heard the man crying for help while they were laying crab traps near Darwin. [Source: BBC]

Two fishermen in Australia have rescued a naked fugitive who they found clinging to trees over a crocodile-infested swamp.

They stumbled across the man near the city of Darwin on Sunday.

The friends were laying crab traps when they heard the man crying for help, clinging to the branches of mangroves.

They said the man begged them for water and said he had been out there for four days, living off snails.

Australian TV network 9News said the 40-year-old man had allegedly breached bail for armed robbery.

The fishermen allowed the man to hop on board their boat, and offered him shorts to cover his modesty.

He was arrested and is being treated for exposure at Royal Darwin Hospital.

