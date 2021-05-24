Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
240 bookings for failure to wear mask|REACH programme assists with vaccination|Recoveries improve as case numbers drop|Outdoor religious activities open to all|Over 50 MoH staff terminated|Fijians continue to disregard face-covering mandate|Children allowed in houses of worship, no entry for unvaccinated|81 new COVID infections recorded|COVID cases continue to be recorded on islands|Over 200,000 Pfizer vaccines expected|Reduction in quarantine period considered|Teachers urged to get vaccinated|Fiji receives PPE’s worth $160,000|Naitasiri villagers continue to show resilience|Fijians should adapt to the protocols in place: Minister|Operators ready to resume normal services|65 new cases as death toll passes 621|Curfew to start from 10pm today|Student vaccination program deferred|Ministry terminates 127 staff|No resignations, we will follow MoH directives|Local knowledge incorporated with COVID response|Remain cautious to avoid future lockdowns|MoH to conduct surveillance for maritime communities|Over 17,000 children receive first jab|
Full Coverage

Australia

Australia to lift international travel ban in November

7News
October 1, 2021 4:15 pm
Scott Morrison

Australians will very soon be able to jet off overseas with the plan for lifting the ban on outbound travel revealed by the prime minister.

Scott Morrison says his government has been finalising the details and within weeks, parts of the country will move into the next phase of reopening.

Under the third phase, international travel is back for fully vaccinated Australians.

Article continues after advertisement

He says States and territories will begin this program at different times given their varying vaccination rates but they expect the system to commence in November.

The international travel ban, which is managed by the federal government, was originally in place until December 17, but has been brought forward.

Morrison also says states and territories will roll out seven-day home quarantine for returning travellers who are fully vaccinated.

There will be 14 days managed quarantine for anyone not vaccinated or who have a vaccine not recognised by the TGA.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.