Australia to lift international travel ban in November

Australians will very soon be able to jet off overseas with the plan for lifting the ban on outbound travel revealed by the prime minister.

Scott Morrison says his government has been finalising the details and within weeks, parts of the country will move into the next phase of reopening.

Under the third phase, international travel is back for fully vaccinated Australians.

He says States and territories will begin this program at different times given their varying vaccination rates but they expect the system to commence in November.

The international travel ban, which is managed by the federal government, was originally in place until December 17, but has been brought forward.

Morrison also says states and territories will roll out seven-day home quarantine for returning travellers who are fully vaccinated.

There will be 14 days managed quarantine for anyone not vaccinated or who have a vaccine not recognised by the TGA.