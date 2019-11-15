Over 10,000 camels to be killed because they drink too much water

Feral camels in South Australia are set to be killed in a bid to stop them drinking too much water as droughts and fires ravage the country.

More than 10,000 camels will be shot by professional shooters in helicopters starting Wednesday, following an order from Aboriginal leaders in the South Australian region.

Locals from nearby communities have been complaining the feral creatures have been invading properties in a bid to find water.

Authorities are also concerned the animals are contributing to global warming as they emit methane equivalent to one tonne of carbon dioxide a year, Daily Mail reported.