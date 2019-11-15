More coronavirus cases in Canberra

ACT Health have confirmed another nine cases of coronavirus in Canberra, taking the region’s total to 71.

Six men and three women aged between 48 and 73 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the ACT in the last 24-hours.

Seven of the cases have been linked to overseas travel. One is a close contact of confirmed cases and one is currently under investigation by Health Protection Services.

ACT Health say there is still no evidence of local transmission.

Six people are being treated for COVID-19 in the Canberra Hospital, and two previously confirmed cases have since recovered.