Monkeypox cases investigated in Australia

Symptoms of monkeypox include a rash, fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion [Source: BBC]

A probable case of monkeypox has been identified in Australia as cases continue to spread worldwide.

The case is a person who recently returned to NSW from Europe.

NSW Health said in a media release that a man in his 40s developed a mild illness several days after arriving back in Sydney.

The release goes on to say that the man and a household contact are isolating at home.

It comes as cases have now been identified in at least eight countries, including several European countries and the US and Canada.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant says that monkeypox is a rare viral infection that does not spread easily between people and is usually associated with travel to Central or West Africa, where it is endemic.

Monkeypox can be fatal for up to one in 10 people and is thought to be more severe in children.

Most people will recover from the illness in one to three weeks the World Health Organization says.