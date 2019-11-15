Melbourne towers lockdown 'breached human rights'

A strict lockdown of nine tower blocks in Melbourne due to an outbreak of coronavirus breached human rights laws, an ombudsman has found.

About 3,000 people were confined – under police guard – to their public housing units from 3 July for up to two weeks, after a state government order.

The residents were given no notice, meaning many people were left without food or medicine, the ombudsman found.

Article continues after advertisement

The Victorian government denies that the detention broke human rights laws.

Victorian Ombudsman Deborah Glass found the controversial snap imposition of the lockdown was a decision made by the state government, and not based on health advice.

At the time, about two dozen infections had been found in the towers, prompting a desire for a swift containment.