Melbourne storm: Three killed as winds cause widespread damage

Three people – including a four-year-old boy – have been killed by falling trees after a storm lashed the Australian state of Victoria.

Gusts of up to 158km/h were recorded, causing widespread damage and knocking out power to 95,000 homes.

The deaths happened in suburbs across the state capital, Melbourne – a city already reeling from a COVID outbreak.

The four-year-old boy was crushed by a tree on a footpath in the suburb of Blackburn South and died in hospital.

The other victims were a 59-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, both killed when trees struck their cars.