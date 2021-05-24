Home

Melbourne man charged over 11kg magic mushroom haul

TVNZ
July 22, 2021 11:00 am
[Source: istock]

Eleven kilograms of magic mushrooms have been discovered by police during a raid in Melbourne’s northeast.

Officers raided a commercial business on Dougharty Road at Heidelberg West on Wednesday and found the mushrooms separated and packaged into 500 gram lots.

Victoria Police seized the fungi, which cause hallucinogenic effects when consumed, and then raided a motel in Macleod where they arrested a 49-year-old man.

They also found about 1.5 kilograms of dried cannabis.

The Macleod man has been charged with drug trafficking and faced Melbourne Magistrates Court overnight.

He was remanded to reappear on October 13.

