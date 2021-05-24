Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Mothers and babies to benefit from donation|Unvaccinated travellers will be asked to get jabbed|Fiji records 50 new COVID infections|Anti-vaxxers continue to disappoint PM|Fiji is on a promising recovery path|Parents role critical in current situation|36 new cases, no new death|Returning Fijians to spend three days on hotel premises|New variant threat could reintroduce restrictions|Jone Vakarisi back in custody|Follow protocols to attract tourists|Don’t let your guard down: Koya|
Full Coverage

Australia

Melbourne: Celebrations as city exits sixth lockdown

BBC NEWS
October 22, 2021 8:47 am

The Australian city of Melbourne has emerged from its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began.

More than five million people have spent more than 260 days under restrictions, with Melbourne dubbed the “world’s most locked down city”.

This most recent lockdown, which has been in place since August, came to an end after 70% of the city’s population received both vaccine doses.

Article continues after advertisement

Images from the city’s reopening show people celebrating in bars.

Some people on social media reported hearing fireworks and cheering in celebration.

However the city’s new found freedoms are only applicable to those who have been vaccinated. Vice Premier Daniel Andrews said non-vaccinated people will not be able to enjoy the lifting of restrictions until next year.

He thanked those who have been vaccinated on Twitter.

“Because of everything Victorians have done, tomorrow we can start getting back to the things we love,” he wrote on Twitter. “Thank you Victoria – I’m so proud”.
Even for those who have had the jab, there are still restrictions.

Residents are not allowed to leave the city and shops will remain closed until the number of people who have received a second dose reaches 80%.

Bars and cafes can only have 20 fully vaccinated customers indoors and 50 outdoors. Hairdressers can only have five customers in their premises at the same time.

Authorities in Victoria state have warned that the easing of lockdown could lead to “intense pressure” in hospitals.

According to ABC News, the government is predicting cases in the state to peak at about 4,000 a day in December.

Australia has recorded about 150,000 cases and 1,500 deaths since the pandemic began.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.