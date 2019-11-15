Home

Large water-bombing aircraft has crashed at Peak View: reports

7news
January 23, 2020 12:15 pm

The NSW Rural Fire Service is investigating reports of a serious incident involving an aircraft in southern NSW.

The NSW RFS confirms that contact was lost with a C130 waterbomber which was working in the Snowy Monaro area on Thursday afternoon.

According to 7NEWS, “local ground crews indicate the aircraft may have crashed”.

Article continues after advertisement

It is believed there were three people on board.

Helicopters are carrying out a search in Peak View, northeast of Cooma.

More to come.

