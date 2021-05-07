Home

Australia

Hundreds maybe exposed on train after AFL

TVNZ
May 12, 2021 5:11 pm
[Source: AFL and AAP]

The Australian Football League has contacted more than 50,000 fans who attended Friday’s Richmond- Geelong match, amid fears hundreds may have been exposed to COVID-19 on the train.

Victoria’s Health Minister Martin Foley says a large number of people may have been exposed on the train or at the station.

Foley told the media that it is in the many hundreds, particularly the later train back, because it was after the AFL game.

The AFL says it sent text messages this morning alerting all of the 54,857 people who attended the match, while club members would also have received an email alert.

Authorities are also working with metro trains to contact passengers, and have urged anyone who was on the train to isolate and get tested.

