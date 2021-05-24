Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID positive mother shares her experience|Vaccination only way out of the current crisis: FHTA |Economic Recovery Grants to support economic resilience|46 health infringement notices issued|40 people screened in Pacific Harbour|Drive-through screening clinic for Pac Harbour residents|Validation stamp issue causes long haul|13 more confirmed dead from COVID-19|MoH continues testing and swabbing|More individuals get vaccinated|Northern repatriation resumes|Second dose interval period brought forward|Moderna vaccines to be administered from Wednesday|Vanua handling COVID-19 cases in Lomaiviti|37 fined for Public Health Infringement|Five COVID-19 cases on Lomaiviti|Over 1,100 COVID-19 cases recorded|Screening swabbing continues to increase|Vaccination target on track|Police issue 20 public health infringement notices|Government develops vaccine passports|Moderna vaccines to be rolled out from Monday|Fiji hits another high with cases and six deaths|$25 million dedicated for COVID-19 response|AG to deliver National Budget at 7.30pm|
Full Coverage

Australia

Hopkins to be deported from Australia over quarantine rules

| @BBCWorld
July 19, 2021 4:29 pm

Controversial British commentator Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia for bragging about flouting hotel quarantine rules, says the government.

Ms Hopkins – who has often drawn anger for racist remarks – had entered the country to star in TV show Big Brother Australia.

On Friday she posted a video from her Sydney hotel room where she joked about putting frontline staff at risk.

Article continues after advertisement

Her comments sparked widespread condemnation.

In the video, Ms Hopkins said she planned to “lie in wait” for workers to deliver food to her room so she could open the door “naked with no face mask”.

She also called lockdowns the “greatest hoax in human history”. Australia’s two biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, are both in lockdown.

The post has since been wiped from her Instagram.

On Monday, the Australian government confirmed her visa had been cancelled, after she was also sacked from the reality show.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews called Ms Hopkins’ comments “appalling” and a “slap in the face” for Australians in lockdown.

“We will be getting her out of the country as soon as we can possible arrange that,” the minister told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“Personally, I’m very pleased she’ll be leaving,” she said.

Ms Hopkins has not commented on her deportation, but on Sunday said she was “joking” in her quarantine remarks.

Seven Network and production company Endemol Shine Australia said Ms Hopkins had been fired for those comments, but did not respond to criticism of her hiring in the first place.

Ms Hopkins was last year banned from Twitter for repeatedly breaching the platform’s hateful conduct policy.

The right-wing commentator, a favourite of ex-US President Donald Trump, has called migrants “cockroaches” and described Islam as “repugnant”.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.