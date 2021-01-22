Heatwave sweeps Australian cities and raises bushfire danger

A heatwave sweeping south-east Australia has sent temperatures soaring in the nation’s biggest cities and escalated the threat of bushfires.

A large blaze brought an emergency warning to Adelaide in South Australia today, while neighbouring Victoria faced its worst fire risk in a year.

Health officials have urged people to stay inside and to avoid physical activity, and for those near bushfires to avoid inhaling smoke.

The blaze in the Adelaide Hills strengthened today on the back of the hot and gusty conditions.

South Australia’s Country Fire Service says it has so far burnt over 2,500 hectares and is believed to have claimed several houses but has not caused injuries.

Since the hot spell began last Friday, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued heatwave warnings for South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales, Tasmania and Queensland.