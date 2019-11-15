Heatwave melts roads in rural SA as records tumble across the country

As Australia is scorched by a record-breaking heatwave, rural parts of the country have experienced temperatures so severe that roads are melting.

Some South Australian towns tipped 50C on Thursday, with the mercury hitting 49.9C at Nullarbor – the state’s hottest-ever December day.

Ceduna, on the state’s Eyre Peninsula, recorded its hottest day in more than 80 years, at 48.8.

At Port Augusta, it was so hot the bitumen on some roads started to melt before residents’ eyes, causing a driving hazard.

The Spencer Gulf city hit 48.5, smashing its previous December record.

Adelaide soared to 45.38 – its hottest December day since records began in 1997.

But that record could fall as soon as Friday, when the temperature is expected to reach 46.

The heat has forced the cancellation of events across the state, including Friday’s Twilight Race at Morphettville and the Renmark Christmas Pageant.

Adelaide Metro was also forced to cancel afternoon tram services because of the conditions on Thursday.