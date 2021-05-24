Home

Australia

Health boss 'optimistic' as Victoria sees decline in cases

RNZ
October 12, 2021 5:15 pm
[Source: RNZ]

Victoria has recorded 1,466 new community COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, but the state’s seven-day average of new cases has fallen for the first time in months.

The region’s chief health officer Brett Sutton said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the trend in new cases, which has fallen for the first time since August.

The state’s seven-day daily case average has dipped slightly to around 1,690, putting it at the lower end of the peak forecast for this month by the Burnet Institute.

The institute’s modelling, which has underpinned Victoria’s roadmaps out of lockdown, predicted the state would reach a seven-day daily case average of between 1,400 and 2,900 towards the end of October.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the fall in new cases over the past two days was a good sign.

