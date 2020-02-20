Hannah Baxter: Outcry after Australian mother and children 'senselessly murdered'

Australia is mourning the deaths of a mother and her three children who were “senselessly murdered” in a car fire says Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Police are yet to confirm reports the father, ex-rugby player Rowan Baxter, set the car alight in Brisbane before stabbing himself to death.

His wife Hannah, 31, and their children were killed by the blaze on Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

The case has sparked national outcry on violence against women and children.

Morrison says Australians all over the country are just shocked, saddened and devastated about what has happened.

“Hannah and her three children [were] so senselessly and maddeningly murdered in what has occurred in a terrible act of violence,” he said.

Queensland Police says the incident appeared to be a case of domestic violence.

Earlier police had said it was too early to determine “how the fire actually occurred”.