Half of 88 Ruby Princess crew members tested return positive results

Dr Chant said 88 Ruby Princess crew members showing mild respiratory symptoms had been tested for coronavirus, and 44 tested positive.

“Those tests are not unexpected given the COVID on the ship and I just want to stress that there is a combination of those that are recovering [from the disease], and as part of our recovery process, we are testing them for clearance as well as those who have got some mild respiratory symptoms,” she said.

“We are working cooperatively with Border Force, Aspen and NSW Health.

Article continues after advertisement

There are regular conversations happening every day.

There is going to be some strengthening of the infection control procedures on board the ship, and also there is going to be an external food provider, to provide food and catering on the ship, as an additional enhancement measure.”