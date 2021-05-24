Four children die in Australia bouncy castle fall

Four children have died and five others are injured after falling from a bouncy castle that was blown into the air in Australia, police say.

The accident – caused by a wind gust – happened on Thursday at a primary school fun day in Devonport, Tasmania.

Police said the children had fallen from a height of about 10m (32ft).

Article continues after advertisement

Authorities have not given ages for the children but said two boys and two girls had died.

Tasmania Police Commander Debbie Williams described the scene as “very confronting and distressing”.

“It appears a wind gust caused the castle to lift into the air,” she told reporters outside Hillcrest Primary School.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the accident as “unthinkably heartbreaking”.

“Young children on a fun day out… and it turns to such horrific tragedy. At this time of the year, it just breaks your heart,” he said.

Paramedics arrived quickly at the scene after the accident at about 10.00 local time (23:00 Wednesday GMT).

The children were given first aid before being flown in helicopters to hospital.