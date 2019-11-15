Fires forecast prompts Victoria to extend state of disaster

Premier Daniel Andrews has extended Victoria’s first-ever state of disaster ahead of “significant fire activity” forecast for the next two days as the bushfire crisis continues.

The declaration, which gives the state and emergency services additional powers, was put into place last Thursday.

Mr Andrews said the extension was needed to manage what was likely to be a significant increase in bushfire activity over the next 48 hours.

The state of disaster covers East Gippsland, the Alpine region and the state’s north-east.

Authorities are urging people to leave the Alpine region and all areas east of Bairnsdale, in East Gippsland.

A Total Fire Ban has been declared for tomorrow in six of Victoria’s nine fire districts, with the fire danger in the Northern Country rated as extreme.

Another expected round of dry lightning, combined with a forecast wind change, could potentially cause fast-moving fires across the state from Friday.

“This is a really significant challenge for us,” Mr Andrews said.

“We don’t underestimate it. We don’t lightly extend the state of disaster. We have done it because we believe that it will save lives and that, after all, is the most important thing.”

Mr Andrews said emergency services would be contacting communities in the fire zones throughout today.

“Those messages will indicate to people that they are in the fire zone and that if they can leave, they should leave because we will not be able to guarantee their safety,” he said.

Authorities said 23 fires were burning across the state this morning.

The huge blazes covering much of the state’s east have destroyed at least 244 homes and hundreds more structures, but the full extent of the damage will not be known until assessment teams are able to access remote parts of the state.

The death toll from the fires now sits at three, after authorities confirmed the crash that killed “well-loved” firefighter Mat Kavanagh on Friday was fire-related.