Fast-moving cyclone lashes Western Australia

Tropical cyclone Seroja slammed Western Australia, leaving homes destroyed and many without power before it weakened into a tropical storm.

The storm made landfall as a category three cyclone and despite weakening, strong winds and rains are expected to continue.

Several towns in the state’s southeast remain under “red alert,” meaning authorities advise residents to take shelter.

On Monday morning, emergency services agencies said it remained too early to assess the extent of the damage.