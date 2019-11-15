Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput protest and burn Effies

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput Protest Against Salman Khan and Karan Johar, Burn Effigy in Patna

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on June 14, Sunday has shaken the whole nation. There are reports that say Sushant was in depression and may have been forced to end his life by certain individuals in Bollywood. Fans and netizens blame Salman Khan and Karan Johar for allegedly running a ‘nepotism gang,’ which may have played a role in Sushant’s death.

Not only this, but Twitterati also shared an old tweet posted by Kamal R Khan alleging that Salman Khan, Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, Yashraj Films and T-Series had banned Sushant Singh Rajput.

Article continues after advertisement

The ghost of nepotism has haunted many filmmakers and actors and it seems like Sushant’s death has open a can of worms in the Bollywood industry. Sushant was a strong actor with an intelligent mind.

He must have gone through a very bad phase which made him weak from inside. The 34-year-old actor’s fans in Patna are in anger and shocked with his death that they are protesting over his suicide and burning effigy which represents the film industry.