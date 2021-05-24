Home

Australia

Entire trans-Tasman travel bubble suspended for eight weeks

TVNZ
July 23, 2021 3:41 pm
Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. [Source: Getty/1 NEWS]

The entire trans-Tasman bubble between Australia and New Zealand has been suspended for at least eight weeks from tonight.

This as COVID-19 cases surge in New South Wales and other parts of Australia grapple with the Delta variant.

The bubble will be shut from 11.59pm tonight.

It will be reassessed after eight weeks.

Kiwis and normal New Zealand residents will be able to access green flights to get home for a week, however extra restrictions are in place for NSW and Victoria, and everyone must show a negative pre-departure test.

A suspension of travel is a step up from a pause on the bubble – it is a level the Government has not implemented until today.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement from Auckland this afternoon.

 

