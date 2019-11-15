Drug runner jailed after hitting police car

A 28-year-old drug courier has been jailed in Australia after colliding with two parked police cars in a van filled with methamphetamines.

Simon Tu had 260kg (570lbs) of the drug in the van when he swerved across the road and hit the vehicles in July 2019.

Officers tracked down the van and pulled Tu over, discovering a haul worth up to $130 million Australian dollars (£74m; $95m).

Article continues after advertisement

He has now been sentenced to six and a half years behind bars.

Last year, Tu hit the unoccupied police cars, which were parked outside Eastwood police station in Sydney, causing serious damage to one of the patrol vehicles. He drove off without stopping, but the incident was captured on CCTV and witnesses described his van to police.

About an hour later officers pulled over Tu. He told them he had been delivering food, but his refusal to meet their eyes and his fidgeting prompted a search – revealing 13 boxes filled with kilos of methamphetamine, also known as ice.

Tu was heavily in debt at the time and was consuming alcohol and cocaine daily, the Downing Centre District Court heard. He has reportedly described his time in jail since the arrest as a wake-up call.