Cruise ship in Sydney hit by COVID-19

At least three people on a cruise ship that docked in Sydney, Australia have tested positive for coronavirus.

Close to 4000 passengers and crew were on board the Ruby Princess before it docked in Sydney and passengers were allowed to disembark.

The country’s Health Minister says the ship had completed a relatively short cruise around the Pacific to New Zealand.

Just over 1100 crew and close to 2700 passengers were on board.

He said the doctor on board did 13 swabs to test for coronavirus and three have tested positive, including one crew member. Another passenger is also being tested in Tasmania after presenting at emergency.

The ship has already left Sydney and is currently at sea, off the New South Wales coast, somewhere between Sydney and Wollongong.

The Minister stressed it was very important for those who had left the ship to self-isolate in their homes for 14 days.

The number of COVID-19 cases in NSW has increased by a “substantial” 75 people to reach more than 380.

The Minister says there has been an extra 75 cases in the 24 hours to 11am taking the total to 382.

[Source:News.com.au]